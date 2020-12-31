Father, police officer save 8-year-old boy who fell into icy river

A young boy fell into a river while playing near the shore of two icy rivers in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The boy’s father and an officer arrived at the scene to help pull the boy to safety.
0:17 | 12/31/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Father, police officer save 8-year-old boy who fell into icy river

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

