Transcript for Father, son threatened to hang black family

Greg Thomas says he was greeted with shovels and nice outside a home on second and superior on the fourth of July. And another lady Yale about lying is. And aside and a bunch of guys were monus. He drove there after getting a disturbing call from his daughter who. Who was trying to find parking to cedar lake front fireworks. There was an arm Iran you're kind of people can't help support site with comments. And to let that go back to Milwaukee. That was done their battles. Crist Allah tells me Ryan and Scott rotor were part of a large group drag her towards the house threatening paying her. She got away but when her father ride he says trying toppings you. The rotors attack. And when they star like reverend weapons from Syria Guile older man you know Dow. Grab ropes whose overhanging the from maturity the stuff for with a knife on most of us and I struck a one time when struck I want to. A guy in the sun to face with a shovel. In one punch Thomas broke Scott rotors job he says he then grabbed the shoveled was still holding onto it went only showed up. And arrested Thomas. I think that they thought they knew because we were black that it was the black people who with cumin and with Spartan it because that's audits I'm not double rotors store Tuesday. No one answered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.