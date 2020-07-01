Transcript for Father speaks out about Mississippi prison living conditions

The parchment saga continues. After the Mississippi State penitentiary announced that it was moving inmates union between nine to 32 which had been closed for years. Now among concerned family member has come forward to voiced his frustration about the prison conditions and the move teen age 32. Jim Thornton a vice Sola has a son and parchment and says officials need to see the prison in person to make more informed choices about how to manage the State's prisons. But this didn't just stand announce in this into what is going owner Clarkson. Somebody needs to turn around and oh what we didn't gums and visit somebody youngest and listen to some intimate interview to around this is somebody jellies. And see what actually is going well in the condition that they living. Young thing. Maybe things won't won't happen a weighty. Sunflower county sheriff Haywood says unit 32 used to be used as a maximum security unit and house and inmates on death hero. It was shut down after complaints from the east you heroes about the and help the isolation inmates had. Now videos and photos have surfaced of the conditions of parchment on social media. Norton says his stunning unit 32 reports having no running water and having form and 21 cell with inmates sleeping on the floor. The Lori is a former inmate at parchment and says the prison doesn't focus on rehabilitation my kitchen. But in parts my name that's been up there bus and suffering that solved nothing this isn't something. When a man you freeze mostly out. Summit is so hot to have a box thing you don't think if daylight you what do bop thing reporting an excellent time and Lopez that don't.

