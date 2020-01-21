Transcript for Father strangles coyote that attacked his child

A New Hampshire man says he killed a coyote with his bare hands after an animal attacked his son. You know Riley says that coyote pounds when his two year old son while they were walking on a trail. And pulled the toddler to the ground by his jacket O Reilly says he was forced to suffocate the coyote after he and his wife struggled to separated from the boy. The middle of the moment you're not really thinking or you're really recording a whole lot they're really just instincts. The the fact that when we try to. Two really kick and push and get rid of him in the process in attacking us became clear that he was not disengaging. This coyote bit O'Reilly on his chest and arm but his son was not hurt and tests are being done to see if it was rabid.

