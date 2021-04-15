Transcript for Fauci clarifies decision to pause J&J vaccine

You recently made comments about the JJ vaccine as I understand it are only six cases of clocks. And out of several 1000007 separate eight million that had been administered. I don't look mute. Elaborate on this because I'm very concerned. If you could not comment on on the incidence in this clot. Vs the number vaccines. And in the pause and what it may be communicating people say you know vaccines. The CDC. And the FDA gated determination. When they saw the accumulation of six a relatively small number. Of this really quite devastating. Complications of an adverse. Event. Cerebral in his sinus thrombosis. With the homicide of Kenya. And they did it. As they have stated very clearly. Even though it is a very low level when you look at the number as of now would be like less than one per million. They did it out of an abundance of caution and cold and applause to be able to. To make sure that there and not a lot more out there and to alert positions to be on the lookout for this. But also another important component of it is that if they're armed war of these situations where people have days. And they come to a position. If the positions are not aware of it. They may treat the person in appropriately because this is a clotting situation. And the standard way to treat a thrombosis. Is within anti coagulant cool heparin. However in this case. Heparin is Contra indicated because he could actually make the situation worse. So that would through reasons to do it one at an abundance of caution to me to see what we're dealing with. And hopefully. We'll get a decision quite soon. As to whether now we can get back on track with this very effective vaccine.

