Fauci faces scrutiny from House Republicans

Dr. Anthony Fauci sat before Congress as he faces scrutiny from House Republicans over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its origins.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live