Transcript for FBI agent reunited with infant he rescued in 1997

For me is all brand new but this is the stories you hear about the FBI that work. He went out there working kidnapping cases and trying to find the kidnappers in the victim so I was very excited about being part of it. Agents hours with the young age and barely two months in the field when he was working a lead on that kidnapping. Interviewing someone who had been pulled over deciding to take a look at. House she still had not confessed to kidnapping the baby in her house we found some indications that maybe she was part of the kidnapping. We went talked of her thirteen year old stepdaughter the thirteen year old stepdaughter merely started crying and said that she didn't know where the baby was that. Now knowing they had the right person sour topped in a police car to be taking to we're kidnapped baby was being held its interesting over the my twenty year career went to Latin highlight of my career. I would always mention those that I I pulled a baby on a box. But never really focused on it there's just one of the things. That that we do until it came time for retirement and hours daughters began looking for that beef from the box. Now corporal the United States and every. I did not know it at all I'd I want some members simple eye out for coffee and donuts. So we thought this would be pretty special in your career for you hear little about him. Every accident it strip him. The either way. He actually hear me. Troy unless you know each team to corporal Stewart ran. There is still. Drive yeah competitive. Thank you phrase in that he's done. And without him I wouldn't be where I am today a United States marine.

