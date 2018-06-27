Transcript for FBI agents storm JetBlue plane at JFK after hijacking 'false alarm'

A police officers swarmed New York's JFK airport on concerns about a possible hijacking. Passengers on a jetBlue flight to Los Angeles put their hands in the air as heavily armed officers came on board. But it turns out the plane's radio failed just before take off in the pilot mistakenly. Heated up code that signaled a hijacking. When the pilot held a piece of paper with his cell phone number on it police called and that was when he was able to communicate it was just a false alarm.

