Transcript for FBI decided Comey broke rules by leaking, keeping Trump meeting memos

Former FBI director James home he did he violate FBI policies in hand going memos have documented private conversations. With president trump all of that according to the Justice Department's inspector general. Who says today combing gave one memo with unclassified information to a friend when instructions and insure that with a reporter. He also kept some memos and a safe at home after he was famously fired a resident dropped. Komi did write a series of memos about conversations with mr. trump and he says unnerved him at the time however the Department of Justice has already decided not. To prosecute come.

