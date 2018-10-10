-
Now Playing: FBI director says bureau is investigating 5,000 terrorism cases across the world
-
Now Playing: Worst hurricane in 100 years nears Panhandle, Fla. governor says
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 10, 2018
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael could bring deadly storm surge
-
Now Playing: Florida's capital city threatened by Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: FEMA chief speaks out as Florida preps for 'life-threatening' storm
-
Now Playing: Residents evacuate as Hurricane Michael strengthens
-
Now Playing: 'Monstrous' Hurricane Michael strengthens as it nears Florida
-
Now Playing: Tracking Hurricane Michael as it approaches Florida
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot climbs over $500M
-
Now Playing: Style for Every Body: Why a statement coat works for every woman
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: Issues, races and people that matter in the midterms
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: March for Our Lives organizers encourage young people to vote
-
Now Playing: Drew Brees sets all-time passing-yardage record
-
Now Playing: Rare polio-like illness strikes at least 6 children in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Family of driver in limo crash speaks out
-
Now Playing: UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigns unexpectedly
-
Now Playing: Florida bracing for Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Inside Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Gas prices expected to hit all-time high