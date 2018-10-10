Transcript for FBI director says bureau is investigating 5,000 terrorism cases across the world

National security remains the FBI's top priority and counter terrorism is still a Paramount concern but. That threat has changed significantly since 9/11. We're not just worried about large structured. Terrorist organizations like al-Qaeda plotting large scale spectacular attacks. In big cities like New York in DC of -- that threat definitely still exists. Now of course we also face groups like crisis which use social media to lure people in and inspire them remotely. To attack whenever. And wherever they can. And we now face homegrown violent extremists. Or HP's who self radicalized at home and are prone to attack with very little warning. This HVE threat has created a whole new set of challenges with a much greater number much greater volume of potential threats. And each one of them with far fewer dots to connect and much less time to prevent or disrupt and attack. These folks are largely radicalized online and their inspired by the global jihadist movement. Right now as I sit here we're currently investigating about 5000. Terrorism cases across America and around the world. And about a thousand of those cases are homegrown violent extremists. And their and all fifty states. In the last year so we've made hundreds of arrests of terrorism subjects. Those include things like the arrest of a guy plotting to attack San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. On Christmas Day with a combination of vehicles. Firearms and explosives. Or the arrest mister chairman of a woman in your home state of Wisconsin woman maintaining a virtual library. Of instructions on how to make bombs. Biological weapons and suicide vests to assist self proclaimed ices members. We've also disrupted a plot to blow up a shopping mall Miami. Or to blow up number of these celebrations of July 4 in Cleveland.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.