Transcript for FBI eyes convicted killer 40 years later

It was hot out. Carter about new Jersey state trooper that happened 46 years ago. To enter as a marred is a high priority fugitive for the shootout they killed trooper Werner Forster the FBI knows where she is but still. Haven't been able to arrest her. Eyewitness is a pretty Tim Fleischer it's. Imply. Still a most wanted suspect joy and cheer as the mark is still on the run. With a two million dollar bounty for the return of this Black Liberation Army member she is a domestic terrorists and convicted killer. That's the truth about 46 years ago to as a mark was involved in a violent shoot out during a traffic stop. In which new Jersey state trooper Werner Forster was shot and killed. She was found guilty of this crime. A crime which based on 128 years and law enforcement. Was a heinous execution of a law officer Charles Ahmard was sentenced for murder but in 1979. Escaped from prison and fled to Cuba. Granted asylum she has lived here under the alias solving Shakur we're looking to return her under an FBI warned for unlawful flight. To complete her sentence while federal authorities have worked with Cuban officials on other criminal cases. And there has been falling of relations with Cuban leaders chose a march return is not imminent there seems to be a mythology built around chose Ahmard. That you think it is somewhat political activists story that she's influence or. And that's more the State Department issue two to agree with the and to arrange for return the FBI and New Jersey State Police would just like to see this fugitive returned to justice. As for trooper forresters family it's still Roland is painful for them today and some 46 years later so that's why. We're here to make sure that we do everything we can or us around her sentence Tim Fleischer channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.