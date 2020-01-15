Transcript for FBI investigates deadly home invasion in Florida

Kind of loss for words. Family members speechless as they watch this disturbing surveillance video that shows the moments that led up to the deadly shooting a 31 year old Daniel Mack go. Federal investigators released the video with hopes someone would recognize the three intruders that rushed into its Cutler bay home November 5 last year motive disturbing. Man this happening our communities around us. And that's unfortunate that happens hopefuls whom the costs roms it macros close cousin looking at the video for the first time. He watches us his cousin's wife pulls up to the home gets out of the car then spots a man with a gun. While she tries to run inside she slips and falls. The gunman keeping her down at gunpoint while two other suspects hop out of the stolen Dodge Ram van and rushed inside. I can only imagine what was going to there. Remind everybody everything at that moment. Investigators said Mac go heard the commotion opens the front door when he's shot several times. His wife running back to her car before driving away the she's okay according to the FBI the suspects ransacked the home looking for something specific. In the house that Mac O of friend. Watch as he's seen on camera trying to escape before he's pushed back inside by one of the intruders he was very family oriented and really loved his kids as family now pulls together to support the wife and three young children Mac O leaves behind. They hope someone will come forward with the clue that will lead investigators to catching his killers just please come forward. Any kind of closure for the famine and Medicaid's. It would do a lot one anything.

