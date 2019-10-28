Transcript for FBI joins search for UFC star’s missing stepdaughter

As the search continues for missing college student a night a Haley Blanchard today authorities are releasing new information. Auburn police saying this video captured Blanchard making up perches at a convenience store Wednesday the night she was last seen. On Friday investigators recovered her damaged vehicle covered with scratches and dents on the front right side the SUV found in the parking lot of a Montgomery Alabama apartment complex. Fifty miles away from Blanchard home the nineteen year old is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris. Harris has been pleading for help and information on social media going on FaceBook with his wife canonized mother Angela Harris. Please please please go to authorities still support. And I his mother told the Birmingham station over the weekend her daughter's debit card was last used around 1130 Wednesday night and that she message for roommate saying she was out with a guy. Her friend and classmate summer watt Lee says Blanchard disappearance is completely out of character. This isn't just something that she won't get up in late this is a very serious matter and something happened. While this is the last ten Blanchard was seen on video she was last seen wearing a black dress with black stockings and duck whose. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security now assisting with her search cover all ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.