FBI opens civil rights investigation into fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Now for more on this case is civil rights attorney Mac gave way and president of the black police experience Sonia Pruitt. Good afternoon to both of you and look I wanna go to you first on. On what their family has sought to do here you may have seen yesterday out when day. Wanted to see the body camera bad video they were shown twenty seconds evident their attorneys. Were not allowed into the room because they weren't. Properly. Lived on credited in North Carolina there are from South Carolina and elsewhere. And I wondered today the FBI opening its civil rights investigation is straight fatal shooting so how does that process work for the family. What are they after what can the FBI do what could that revealed. Area I've never heard of Stanley. Apparently attorneys. Being denied. You wouldn't video and having this when he second video. I've shown that Graham only it is really unheard of and Empresa. County attorney and local district attorney's office. Clearly and understand that live in new age of transparency. What people expect answers people expects all see us be held accountable. And that's what he FBI's gonna tear great the FBI has. A wider ray Clough weapons and and investigate. Investigative. Arsenal's. Sue really uncover what occurred in this case. And they're not answered that local attorneys. I'm not only lead to deny it may only given full and transparent answers. So what are zebra. It is almost like stonewalling. Of the brown family by the county attorney there invited the FBI and because. Trust his it has really been damaged there were gonna Sonia on Brown's family's attorneys are saying that. Their private autopsy found a fatal wound in the back of Andrew Brown's head. They happened as he was leaving this site try to evade being shot by law enforcement from your knowledge of police tactics. While woods has to like the proper protocol was followed from from what we know so far. It is hard to tell you exactly what happen and I eat out and much of the mind that. Protocol probably was not followed. And even if it was justified doesn't mean to say so here's the question. What do you shooting at his car okay see here is there a search warrant. He is gives into the car to drive away. We know who he is we know you know we he's forty TO men and he has family he's not really going to go far. Be afraid of course the police are now worried about what he's a bad enough there aren't emissions is a landmark. Supreme Court case. On Tennessee vs darn in 1985. Which since two police officers. Is unconstitutional. Use lethal force. Unless a a fleeing felony suspect. Is going to in your opinion actually did see is bodily harm or kill someone. Keep going to kill. Didn't have a weapon in the car according to the family it when they had a conversation would. The shares department so exactly what was the fear here and why did they shoot. And mr. brown. All seven police officers have been put on administrative leave there were a lot of officers involved in this incident. Mecca a judge has to clear. Releasing this body camera video to the public is that typical in cases like zen others an investigative interest. That you don't want to release it until all the witnesses are interviewed. Why how do you strike the balance here how long you think it'll take before the public sees what happened. Terry every jurisdiction has different laws that govern the release Bobby cam bridge and police officers. We have heard similar case in the state of Delaware in that case the county executive. Was allowed. Unilaterally soon release the body cam footage and in North Carolina it appears. Bet you pass you XXX passer actually proved. Release party camcorder video. Terry it's as simple process where it. County attorney the district attorney are really want us to have. Happen I can happen very quickly can get a judge order very quickly is Casey attorney general. O stated that video cameras should be released and it this is something that they truly want to happen. There's no reason to have. This extended delay ought to have to do is get the motion reported to us I'm sure that as with the consent of all parties and the family. In this particular case the judges always concerned whether the release. The video armed apparently. But this Stanley brown Demi has seated. They want to Barney camera. It is released so they should be no issue it's get a report suggests short a judge who signed it right away. As a great point the attorney general of the state of North Carolina the governor of North Carolina have said. Yeah let's move forward let's be transparent here and it is this county attorney has kind of throwback almost. Sandy how do you get out of my office to them who families' lawyers and and not beyond not willing to go forward on on this into the society these deputies they were serving a drug related search and arrest warrants. Cell from a police perspective how does that if at all impact what happened here. As incredulous as everyone else it is. I don't know the details of the warrant is just what I can't speak knowledgeably about it but again if you are investigating someone. And you are going to serve a warrant it does not negate from the police or law enforcement. From making sure that everybody leaves ends are actually a lot to say something about the body canned video being released. Wind that the police departments across the country where is starting to be mandated by choosing to use body warm camera beating out. They also began circling the wagons like OK maybe we have to wait he's cameras but we don't necessarily want people to see because you know. Tennessee is not acne. And so we are in North Carolina which is my home state by the way and then I don't I grew up not far from Elizabeth City. And we have a order. It's C. That is ridiculous to me and I'm hoping that the people seeing way beyond just mr. Brown's case and I'm not trying to minimize it but we're going to continue to have to push push push. Where police reform in this country including transparency in the release of body warned him Nvidia. And that body worn camera video has made such an impact on the public mind on these issues so far. And I can't wait and Sonia Pruitt thanks very much for being with us. Are.

