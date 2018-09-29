Transcript for FBI probe into Kavanaugh to be a 'special operation': former FBI official

This is going to be a special operation to conduct these background investigations. And interviews. All across the country. And it's not just going to involve the interviews keep people. It's going to involve database checks of those individuals figuring out who were their friends family members & Associates understating a timeline of their life. So that we when the interview these people they will know as much they can about their lives going into the interview they can ask them some very good questions and try to figure out. What they know what they don't know and how credible they are. These are going to be very confidential interviews conducted by trained professionals. Or experts in conducting interviews a specially interviews. Involving such sensitive and compelling allegations. They are going to insure that they have the right type of investigators that are gonna go out there and conduct the interviews. Not only enough and a very fast manner but they're gonna do it in a very thorough manner. Because clearly time is of the essence but they're going to want them to do it in a complete and thorough. Manner and that's what expects.

