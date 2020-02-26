FBI raids office of fashion company

Peter Nygard, 78, has been under investigation after a number of women accused him of sexually assaulting them at his Bahamas estate when they were young teens.
0:28 | 02/26/20

New information Peter Nye guard has stepped down from his famous fashion house it all comes. One day after the FBI an NYPD raided his headquarters as part of a sex trafficking trafficking investigation he's been under investigation for months. After a number of women accused him of sexually assaulting them when they were young teenagers the alleged assaults they say took place at his estate in the Bahamas. And I guard denies the allegation. And has not been charged.

