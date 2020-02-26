Transcript for FBI raids office of fashion company

New information Peter Nye guard has stepped down from his famous fashion house it all comes. One day after the FBI an NYPD raided his headquarters as part of a sex trafficking trafficking investigation he's been under investigation for months. After a number of women accused him of sexually assaulting them when they were young teenagers the alleged assaults they say took place at his estate in the Bahamas. And I guard denies the allegation. And has not been charged.

