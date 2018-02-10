Transcript for FBI ramps up its Kavanaugh investigation

I'm Pierre Thomas in Washington with the clock ticking and time running out. The FBI Ziering in on key witnesses. The FBI is locked in on some of the people who doctor Christine Bosnia Ford says or at the party where she alleges Brett Cavanaugh sexually assaulted her. And are worried that the other person she says was in the bedroom where she was allegedly attack has been interviewed by the FBI. Mark shows Kavanagh as high school friend and classmate seen here in his yearbook photo. His attorney releasing a statement that the FBI had begun talking guitars but that his interview has not. Been completed. Mark judges previously released statement saying he doesn't remember the party. For the assault doctor four describes. Kavanagh has denied all the accusations of sexual assault and lewd behavior. The FBI apparently moving quickly BBC news confirming the agents have talked to. The four key witnesses to senate Republicans wanted interviewed three of them Ford says attended the high school gathering where she says she was a solid. And ABC news has learned they also spoke would Deborah rarest who claims a drunken Kavanagh expose himself to her. When they were classmates at Yale. Something he is denied. The bureau may have more leads to pursue a number of Kavanagh has Yale classmates have contradicted testimony that he never blacked out from drinking. And the F suggested that he became aggressive when intoxicated. But the White House released statement from classmates who paid a starkly different picture one of them saying he never quotes are Brett blacked out. Or not be able to remember the par evening's events nor did I ever see Brett act aggressive hostile ordinance sexually aggressive manner to win. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.