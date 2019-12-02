FBI searching for $65,000 worth of energy drinks

The trailer was stolen late Feb. 2 or early Feb. 3 in the area of East Broadway Avenue and 50th Street in Tampa, Florida, the FBI said in a statement released Monday.
And can't Bob. The FBI is investigating the fat of a trailer loaded with 65000. Dollars worth of energy drinks. It vanish overnight a reward is all still being offered. In this case what are they gonna do that matter in going to be up for money why Garrity after.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

