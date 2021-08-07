FBI Task Force officer shot, killed at federal building in Indiana

An FBI Task Force officer was killed in the line of duty after being ambushed outside an FBI building in Indiana.
07/08/21

FBI Task Force officer shot, killed at federal building in Indiana
An agent inside our office. Heard the guns of gunshots. Came outside. And engaged. The suspect and are. I would not naming the suspect until he's been charged. Which is imminent. In this profession. Without being dedicated. And he was absolutely dedicated.

