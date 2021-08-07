Transcript for FBI Task Force officer shot, killed at federal building in Indiana
An agent inside our office. Heard the guns of gunshots. Came outside. And engaged. The suspect and are. I would not naming the suspect until he's been charged. Which is imminent. In this profession. Without being dedicated. And he was absolutely dedicated.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
Authorities say two people died after an SUV crossed the median and collided with a bus on Interstate 65. The bus driver and several passengers were injured, too.
Now Playing: Security guard fatally shot in attempted bank robbery
Now Playing: White House: US to fall short of President Biden’s July 4 vaccination goal
Now Playing: 2 people dead in crash involving Greyhound bus in Indiana
Now Playing: {{itm.title}}
{"duration":"1:07","description":"An FBI Task Force officer was killed in the line of duty after being ambushed outside an FBI building in Indiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78738985","title":"FBI Task Force officer shot, killed at federal building in Indiana","url":"/US/video/fbi-task-force-officer-shot-killed-federal-building-78738985"}