-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Early evidence of new variant spreading in NYC
-
Now Playing: CDC guidelines to reopen schools met with criticism
-
Now Playing: Linsey Davis’ new children’s book ‘Stay This Way Forever’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New COVID variant spreading rapidly through NYC
-
Now Playing: Battle over Britney’s conservatorship
-
Now Playing: Stormy weather pattern for the West and the South
-
Now Playing: USWNT’s Alex Morgan scores first goal since giving birth
-
Now Playing: ‘Top Chef: All-Stars’ winner chef Melissa King shares how to make Chinese hot pot
-
Now Playing: Artists and experts celebrate power of hip-hop
-
Now Playing: Tim Cook, Dan Reynolds and Ryan Smith team up to support LGBTQ youth
-
Now Playing: SUV crash test video may provide answers in Tiger Woods wreck
-
Now Playing: South Dakota AG faces impeachment for involvement in deadly hit and run
-
Now Playing: Embattled Postmaster General warns of more mail slowdowns
-
Now Playing: Texas governor announces investigations into energy failure during winter storm
-
Now Playing: How Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorization could improve rollout
-
Now Playing: Winter water crisis
-
Now Playing: Texans band together amid fallout from energy crisis