Transcript for FDA recalls tattoo inks contaminated with bacteria

The FDA is recalling six types of tattoo ink because they are contaminated with bacteria big is he warns that the contaminated inks could cause infections. When injected into the scan which could lead to rashes and lesions that sometimes permanent scarring. The recall inks include those made by scalp aesthetics dynamic color solid ink and and phones ink. In the San Francisco Bay Area construction is underway on a suicide deterrent system for the Golden Gate Bridge. The system consists of 300 foot sections of hard metal platforms to be installed two stories below the pedestrian walkway. Bridge officials say anyone jumping onto one of these platforms will suffer bruises and maybe even broken bones but will likely survive.

