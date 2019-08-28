Transcript for FEC may be rendered effectively useless after vice chairman resigns

I'm joined now by a former FTC chairwoman a Democrat and rebel stepped down from the bipartisan commission twenty and I seventeen she joins me. Live I believe from California and think so watch out for for dialing into joining us. Are you told the New York Times today yesterday. About this development the voters should be very concerned. You said effectively. By a going from six commissioners down to three. That this basically it will mean our campaign is the wild west tell us about that. Well because there are supposed to be six members a quorum is four. Requires four votes to do anything. Larry he cheap to enforce the law. Let me teach you often rise an investigation. Of violations. Or even tune. Regulate. And to actually write new regulations and keep it acts. Without core members. The EU commission cannot meet and they can't take any actions. And this is always stand. Apparently. Just functional condition. I would say that. The east. Wind gear word campaigns. There. Job. Monitoring them and assuring that people are getting campaign contributions that are legal direct to the candidates and committees. And expenditures. So that they are legal. I'm was always stunned by the commissioner and now. Since they can't even investigate them. The people who are conducting campaigns will know. They can do whatever they want whether it's this would not. And just to underscore that point and to all of our viewers who have heard of the FEC. They've. Heard about these financial summaries that the campaigns file quarterly this is the agency independent agency would Republicans and Democrats earning an equal number. That tracks the amount of money which flows into campaigns how the campaign spin that they insure compliance that there's not corruption in the campaigns. That it's used appropriately for advertising that people don't exceed the legal limits. For can campaign contributions in this country a critical role. At with at a time when so much money record numbers of money ten billion dollars estimated to be spent on advertising right now. Now but I guess it begs the question and rebel why we have these openings a half the commission. Is is sitting vacant. You know what's your sense as to why president trump hasn't made more nominations. Well. It seems to me bet. Based on the fact that they would prefer gets to beat without. Any consequences. If there are violations terror campaign finance La. Yeah they never thought that this is a part of our. There was one person who ways nominated. By the president's. There is never clear and eighty decisions about nominating two and the two vacancies existed before. What is my cell. And a Republican commissioner and the norm it is that that. Different parking. And their representatives. On the commission are confirms she can't. And here has never been that. A Democrat considered. So this is not a priority for the president nor is it a priority for senator McConnell in he has never schedules. Here it's. As in many other reasons. Seat do you what is important. Really important work for the public especially now when we're so close to dealing. Yet to porn to keep the spotlight on this members of both parties sort of reluctant to get those cops back on the beat for obvious reasons self interest and reasons we should say. That Allen Warren robbed who is said the chairwoman right now. Of the FEC has put out a statement. Comment teen on what the agency's work she says. Make no mistake despite FEC pressure Matt Peterson's resignation the FEC will still be able to shine a strong spotlight on the finances of the campaign. And her words today she said they are are going to remain a cop on the beat even if they can't actually launch any enforcement. Efforts. I'm but before we let you go and I guess it just have to ask you or what you think that the average voter should do if they're concerned about this what. What can we do to get to some more accountability in our election system if we want the FEC to function. It's so important for the average voter should know who's behind campaigns. And just getting. The lists that exists when people on all we won't know they're true or not its people were actually sheeting and so. The public should be contacting their senators. And putting pressure. This is as you sets this is a bipartisan issue it's about fairness and integrity of our electoral process. And we should all remember it. Chart and Revell a former chairwoman of the federal election commission on her concerned about the fact that the independent agency is. Is hobble hobbled right now and only. Three staff on the commission and think he's so much for explaining their important work that it does appreciate you come.

