Federal court blocks order to exclude undocumented immigrants from Census

A three-judge panel ruled that the president's order was unlawful.
0:14 | 09/11/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal court blocks order to exclude undocumented immigrants from Census
Federal courthouse rejected president comes attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census a three judge panel in New York blocked the president's order. They said it's unlawful to Lee people out of the count just because there in the country illegally.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

