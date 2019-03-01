Federal judge files injunction against NYC's AirBnB crackdown

If it goes into effect, the law would force Airbnb and other home-sharing platforms to disclose information about hundreds of thousands of listings, including the name and address of the host.
0:30 | 01/03/19

Hewitt New York City has been dealt a major legal blow in its ongoing attempt to crackdown on air B&B a federal judge has issued an ought quarter. Barring the city from enacting a law next month requiring companies like Caribbean beat to turn over date up. About customers who advertise short term rentals the judge claimed. It is likely a Fourth Amendment violation. In a statement air B&B praised the decision as a huge win for its users and New Yorkers who are at risk for illegal surveillance.

