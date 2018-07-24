Transcript for Federal judge orders release of Ecuadorian man detained after delivering pizza

We're back with breaking news this is good news for the Stanley at the pizza delivery man a federal judge has just called for the immediate release. Of the undocumented immigrant Pablo Villa since Senseo. He has bin in federal custody for almost 20 wants hatcheries picked up by ice on an outstanding deportation order while he was delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton military base. This is certainly good news for his wife and his two young children. And we will of course have more on this story coming up on Eyewitness News at 11 o'clock.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.