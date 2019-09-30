Transcript for Federal judge releases findings of investigation into NY archdiocese sex abuse claims

Cardinal did ask me review the archdiocese. Compliance with the policies and procedures from the Dallas charter in 2002. But the real focus here was on the safety of children in the archdiocese today. Prevention. So among the first tasks that I chose to do was to. Just get to it and review the personnel files for every priest and deacon in active service in this archdiocese. My team and I. I'm after a very long and lengthy we'll have piece of work with that review. Are able to determine or to confirm. No archdiocesan. Priest or deacon. Was a substantiated allegation of abuse of a minor remains in ministry today in this archdiocese. Now from this review I did discover that the office of priest personnel which is where all of these files her house. Wallet functions well would benefit greatly from less reliance on paper. And the ability to rely on enhanced technology. I mentioned that it was a lengthy review that we did and I meant in time as well as in work. And a lot of that was because. Of the lack of enhanced technology. So I have recommended a new document management system. To assist. In the really crucial work of the office of Kris person now I know this doesn't sound very exciting as recommendations ago. But I have to Italian town. That it's essential. If this office is going to continue to work quickly. If and efficiently. The archdiocese. To Chancery has already. Signed a contract for a new document management system. And not just for the office of priest personnel although that will be the first office where the module is implemented. Put for the entire archdiocese. I think this will be a tremendous help. In terms of and reviewing future compliance. Let me go now to what the cardinal mentioned. She discussed briefly a year ago which was and responding. Following the rules of the Dallas charter in responding to abuse complaints. So after the review the personnel files. I did just that I reviewed. All of the and norms and the laws the requirements of the Dallas charter cannot talk a little bit more about that. But what I will say is that I'm sure all of you know it was accepted or adopted by the US conference of Catholic bishops in 2002. And it has a detailed process for how our diocese has to handle a complaint of sexual abuse of a minor today. Which targeted to that and I will say this thing. Archdiocese is following the mandates of the Dallas charter and in some instances have gone beyond its requirements. But before I get into that I'd like to give you some background to help you understand. What the process is by describing what the caseload is that's coming in. That needs to be reviewed under the terms of the Dallas charter. So from the outset it's very important to note an almost all of the complaints. Received over the last several years are not complaints of current conduct. But rather they are complaints about conduct which occurred. In. And sometimes decades earlier. Most of these complaints also involve priests who are deceased. In the Archdiocese of New York there have only been two substantiated. Complaints of sexual abuse of a minor. By archdiocesan. Priests Wear the abuse occurred after 2002. All that being said. As I mentioned already the archdiocese follows strict protocol. In every one of the cases that comes to it. Every time it receives an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor. A no matter how long ago. The alleged abuse occurred. And that. And triggers that. Report always triggers. An immediate report is irrelevant district attorney's office. As you might imagine. From what I've said the district attorney is almost always unable to move forward after her son. He or she receives a complaint because of the age of the allegation. Being beyond the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution. However. In every case. But once the district attorney has finished his or her review. The archdiocese. Does its own investigation. That commissions an independent investigation. Of the complaint. By an outside independent investigation. Firm. As with the priest personnel office I've also fanned that this process. While it's adhered to as I've just mentioned. Would benefit from the use of technology. Once again to track and monitor every complaint from start to finish. And I recommended. An electronic case management system which is actually now up and running and according to giving users. And it's helpful. I guess I just like to end by saying at least in this area. The key here is that every complaint is investigated. And no priest with this is substantiated allegation of abuse of a minor remains in ministry. And that's what I found.

