Transcript for Federal judge upholds Harvard’s use of race in admissions

And guys we moved to that high profile lawsuit in higher tech education and affirmative action. Students for fair emissions vs Harvard a federal judge this week ruling that Harvard University can continue. To use race in its admission process and that it does not discriminate against aging. Americans are want to bring in Sally Chan who's at Harvard graduate and also on testify that during this case. Sally just to start to me just remind us of what the complaints war. I think you so much so as he kind of mentioned that you mean counts in the case. And I'm out lawyer but as I understand. They were addressing one was. The second was. How. Where it was. You're accused being discriminatory. Intentionally discriminatory against America and all of which was sort of a part of a larger attack on civil rights. It carries and legacy I am on art Edward Graham. Yes I wanna I wanna know what you thought when the ruling came down win and it was ruled by the federal judge that. You know they're not discriminating against Asian Americans. I am I heard about the decision I was I was really relieved I think that. The judge me. Shellac readying for diversity in education and that makes our learning environments. Studies show makes are learning environments but vibrant and more productive. I'm and then also I think most personally I think that. She made the right decisions verse students like me group. Really deserve a fair chayet in trying to you're eighteen. A quality education and met and who deserves there pistols stories and their bowl experiences and perspectives. I'm both heard and and it. Yes so before we go I mean. You know of this goes to the Supreme Court. This could make. Affirmative action illegal. What do you make of that. I think that. I mean I think that today all of yesterday's decision was. Heartening them and I do think that. After an action is. Really really crucial. Tube giving students a fair shot I mean in the case of my story. He able to share in my application. That I was the daughter. Working class Chinese immigrants to the United States and that a big part what I experience in high school is advocating on behalf of my family in being translator. And how that would affect. My eight you know career goals education goals all of that was. So critical T route do you thing. People perspective of who I am a person and what my my goals and my. You know Matt what drives me I'm so I definitely think that. A verdict action and race conscious holistic admissions need to because there I'm and they do you know that. Students and oh a lot of advocates we'll just need to keep fighting I am four. To preserve what we have. Are made it's it's a very layered situation but I'm I appreciate you sharing your input Sally Chang. Recent Harvard graduate. Thank you for joining us today we appreciate it. Think you.

