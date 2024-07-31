Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and indicated that a long-awaited rate cut may be coming in September. ABC News' Elizabeth Schulze and Alexis Christoforous report.

July 31, 2024

