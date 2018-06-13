Transcript for Feds approve new high chair safety standards

Federal government is taking steps to reduce thousands of high chair accidents each year. New safety standards will soon include a requirement that the chairs come up with a three point restraint system as well as more stable backs. And we had a health alert about hundreds of common prescription drugs that have been linked to depression and suicide. Researchers at the University of Illinois found more than 200 drugs. How depression or suicide listed as possible side effects does include common drugs for birth control blood pressure painkillers even antacids. If found more than 13 of Americans take these medications.

