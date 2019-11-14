Transcript for Feds bust brothers for alleged $6 million counterfeit iPhone ring

At least fourteen people have been charged for the role in the counterfeit ring that sold fake iphones and ipads to fake items were allegedly imported from China and intentionally damaged. They were then exchange for the real items in stores across the United States and China. Those items were then shipped back to China and other countries and sold at marked up prices the scheme cost apple more than six million dollars.

