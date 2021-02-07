Transcript for Feel Good Friday: UPS driver gives epileptic teen once-in-a-lifetime experience

Welcome back it is time for feel good frank name where we bring L little good news heading into the weekend. Today is all about retired UPS driver Dave WiMax and eighteen year old Kayla slammed her. Dave wanted to make a difference during his final days at work before retirements and on his routes in frank town Colorado and he did just backed. So Dave met Kayla along his route what does he give them all points in a lifetime experience becoming an honorary UPS driver so Dave got killed by a uniform of his own and mini delivery extract any man let him hunt the warrant. In the brown UPS truck that passes through the neighborhood each day joining us now is Dave hey Caleb and kaelin's mom Nicole we are delighted to have all three of the year thank you for joining us. Dare I wanna start breaking you tell us about when you first neck key land. And how your interactions or. Yeah Taylor not in his house I was delivering packages hi Kayla. And even as he was out front in his Eunice saw blue helmet and recognize because my son Cayman. A similar. Issues like debt ceiling and would make in the delivery. Caleb and I were talking and and he said electric trucks. And that's how we oh we got started and and we've been friends ever sense. Is really wonder far and deemed where you've taught us that Q every minding you arrive here on late son Cayman. Yeah I myself came and had epilepsy as well and he passed in May the end of may last year 20/20 one. After a seizure. And so yeah. That you're saying seizure here is seizures during sleep that night ends and this one. After this woman he he just didn't make it. Stay Rea are so sorry for airlines saying trying to imagine where your going through right thank you for being here with us and supporting the community around zero. Nicole. And key lab what was it like for you. When you met mr. Dave I think is a column. Well mr. Davis couldn't really can't might have killed starts friends are back to my friend mr. Davis. Exists it's just so thrilled every mister David councilor Alison. And it's great. What was it like a war and mr. Dave made Keylon an honorary UPS driver of four of the day what what kinds of things it Caleb gets easier. Well he should. Ore mine and it's so exciting. And they got the votes. His favorite artists. Well she got to driver on the building several items on the track with us. Housing was able you deliver. His Brothers. And their credit package or. This is special and he's. Right her out yeah. Mr. Davis. Dad and I his is actually wonderful little and Cindy we we hear why this trip men after a key land. What did this moment means for you. It meant the world to me to be able to to have cable or that the building up wanted to do this for payments. Base I have. Kayla the buildings. Bands with all of the brown trucks stand for him to get this. Tee it up in the trucks in the driver's seat start the engine hum the horn. And and then drive around the building and have all of the other drivers and managers. Out there. Cheering and applauding him for B and an honorary UPS driver today. It was so special. It didn't cave and I are gonna remember. This year. I'm no Cole how did it make you fear all as a parent super proud I am hesitant. I was up in LA and so scary thing binds everything authority did pretty yes they're making this for you look you can about this for the rest of his life. Cock Dave. What would you say it other drivers are eve and other corporations right because you cast had to be flexible I am a seemingly your time about says. So YA should companies rising importance. That companies are really take apart in granting wishes like these in being an integral part of the communities they serve. I think he's very important first for everybody. Considered to be part of the SEC when we see her. Com why can't or anybody else this is looking at you are watching you. They wanted to talk to you so take the time to just say hi and that that could lead to a friendship didn't. And more as you see this story. And you guessed was so good well about allowing us to do yes hurt Taylor. And it wouldn't be so nice for all companies. The leniency have put so much thought this offer other candidates and and people to. So I'm assuming there are bad that Tico where one of them and way is that it's really importance. To makes time re form for moments like ass. Absolutely yeah that's that's what it is is just take a minute the extra minute to say hi and introduce yourself ask them their name. And in this case for senior gonna years I like your truck and this takes off from the. It's an amazing certainly call did you want to add something. Yeah. Tax. Credits is say I'm. Net Diane is an amazing man sense thank you so much for sharing your story you are all amazing and where really privileged to have you with us thank you. That you currently zero. Nicolas Kayla and yesterday if you can find more feel good stories act Good Morning America dot com.

