Transcript for Female inmates recount sexual abuse in federal lawsuits

You can't see her. But this woman says she saw all inside of Jasper jail. Dynamic and gotten calls. That in my family to that ended that I didn't want to get out of jail to go home. Just hit me maybe out of facilities added interest what was going around. She was booked into the jail in 2017. For leaving in court ordered drug program. It's their she'd meet Russell Boyd a jailer for the Jasper police department soon she was given freedom to move around the jailed during the day for work. Things started happened immediately. After. Got that. Status she says Boyd harassed her chased her and forced her to watch pornographic videos I think that was really the point that news. Things are. And again end she tells us they did. She says Boyd raped her in an area where they could not be seen on what is the jail sixty plus cameras I felt so sick and asked them. I was scared Jasper police tell us female jailers were not always present in the jail do you think they knew what was happening to you in there. I didn't. And in in line. And coming. How do you not saying. I may and walk off is. Different female inmates and taken to places where there are no Cameron's. And stay her. You know 1520. Minutes. Had a set okay. In. April 2018. And charged with two counts of custodial sexual abuse after a state investigation. The four former inmates are seeking damages for what they say boy did. The city doesn't agree Jasper police is jail supervisor Deborah Johnson and chief JC poll are named in the suit. Posters kiosks are placed in the jail for inmates to make complaints he says he never received one. I don't think he thing yet has been proven. And I need to reserve my opinion feel that the only thing that I didn't know. For a fact are or how strongly believe. That ms. dale Johnson if she knew any thing she would have taken action she would not have tolerated and I know that I would not hails. For these women they say the damage is. Our small price to pay for what happened. I don't think it'll ever be emperor. I think I'll always. Got a little pieces at it. I had that read it destroyed me.

