Transcript for Fiance of missing mom arrested for murder, solicitation of murder: Police

Today we arrested Patrick crazy. On charges of first degree murder of Kelsey bare earth. And he is currently being held in the teller county jail after phrase was taken into custody this morning in force in Colorado just after 7 o'clock this morning mountain standard time. By members of the multi jurisdictional task force kill sees daughter Caylee. Is in protective custody. And will be reviewed reunited with Kelsey span while we have not found Kelsey at this time. Information has been developed that is helping to narrow down our search. As you can tell from the arrest sadly monopoly Kelsey told.

