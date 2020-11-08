The fight for college football

More
ESPN’s Rece Davis discusses the ramifications of canceling or postponing the college football season and talks about the players and coaches fighting to keep the season alive.
6:16 | 08/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The fight for college football

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:16","description":"ESPN’s Rece Davis discusses the ramifications of canceling or postponing the college football season and talks about the players and coaches fighting to keep the season alive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72296613","title":"The fight for college football","url":"/US/video/fight-college-football-72296613"}