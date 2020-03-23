Transcript for Financial markets slip despite Fed announcing intervention

Well stocks failed to rally as investors waited to see a congressional leaders could agree on an economic rescue package to boost the economy. Which is that hit hard by the corona virus pandemic even the Federal Reserve's new. New said it planned to buy treasury and mortgage backed securities didn't help the markets bounced back. Here's a live look at the Dow now down 582. Points. A close minutes ago. It's now resting at 18100591.

