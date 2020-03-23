Financial markets slip despite Fed announcing intervention

U.S. financial markets fell on Monday despite the Federal Reserve saying it would further intervene to help lessen the blow of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
0:27 | 03/23/20

Transcript for Financial markets slip despite Fed announcing intervention
Well stocks failed to rally as investors waited to see a congressional leaders could agree on an economic rescue package to boost the economy. Which is that hit hard by the corona virus pandemic even the Federal Reserve's new. New said it planned to buy treasury and mortgage backed securities didn't help the markets bounced back. Here's a live look at the Dow now down 582. Points. A close minutes ago. It's now resting at 18100591.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

