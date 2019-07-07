Transcript for Financier arrested for sex trafficking: Sources

Developing this morning a friend a few presidents and stars billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls and agents have been. Coming in and out of his Manhattan mansion all morning Eyewitness News reporter Diana Rocco has been right there she joins us live. From the upper east side outside of his home with details Diana. Michelle good morning the billionaire hedge fund manager was arrested at teeter Burl airport on his way back into the United States on a fright. Flight from. France yesterday afternoon almost simultaneously. The NYPD and FBI were issuing a raid on his home they have been here throughout the night last night. And into the early morning hours this morning in fact early this morning we didn't get federal agents. Removing evidence from the home they were removing some giant bags and suitcases. From the upper east side mansion here Epstein is facing charges of sex trafficking involving young girls in new York and Miami. According to sources some of the charges involve allegations that date back more than a decade. This 66 year old is already a convicted sex offender in that stems from charges brought against him in Miami twelve years ago that involved. 36 victims in which he pled down to. And ended up only serving about thirteen months that got a lot of public attention and outrage for being a sweetheart deal in which the victims were not consulted. However in this new indictment it will reportedly alleged that Epstein sexually exploited dozens of underage girls. Paying them cash for massage is nonetheless stinger sexually assaulting them in his upper east side mansion or in his Palm Beach home. The indictment against Epstein does remain sealed this morning but we will likely find out much more about this investigation when he appears in federal court in the morning. In lower Manhattan. We're live on the upper east side I'm Diana Rocco channel seven Eyewitness News.

