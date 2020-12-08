‘Finding Freedom’: New book details Harry and Meghan’s royal exit

More
Co-author and ABC News royals contributor Omid Scobie discusses the book’s look at the stories behind the headlines surrounding Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
5:52 | 08/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Finding Freedom’: New book details Harry and Meghan’s royal exit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:52","description":"Co-author and ABC News royals contributor Omid Scobie discusses the book’s look at the stories behind the headlines surrounding Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72316405","title":"‘Finding Freedom’: New book details Harry and Meghan’s royal exit","url":"/US/video/finding-freedom-book-details-harry-meghans-royal-exit-72316405"}