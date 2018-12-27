Fiona the hippo celebrates hitting 1,000 pounds

More
The semi-aquatic mammal was born premature in 2017.
0:48 | 12/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fiona the hippo celebrates hitting 1,000 pounds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60032082,"title":"Fiona the hippo celebrates hitting 1,000 pounds","duration":"0:48","description":"The semi-aquatic mammal was born premature in 2017.","url":"/US/video/fiona-hippo-celebrates-hitting-1000-pounds-60032082","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.