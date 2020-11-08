-
Now Playing: Lunch lady delivers food to students at home during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Little Rock mayor addresses school reopenings, police reform
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Putin says Russia has COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: SEC commissioner on outlook for college football
-
Now Playing: College football chaos as Big 10 assesses postponing its season
-
Now Playing: Severe storm with 100 mph winds slams Midwest
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 crisis in the US as battle over reopening schools heats up
-
Now Playing: Grizzly Creek Fire shuts Interstate 70 in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Outrage over 2018 video of 8-year-old being handcuffed
-
Now Playing: Surge in number of children testing positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Officer-involved shooting locks down White House
-
Now Playing: National Park Service bear warning
-
Now Playing: Sutton Foster says she’s 'not afraid to get older' in her career as an actor
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?' preview: Age discrimination against applicant for bartending job
-
Now Playing: Back-to-school gadgets
-
Now Playing: The evolution of Taylor Swift's music
-
Now Playing: What it’s like to be plus-size and in need of the perfect swimsuit
-
Now Playing: Wishing Chris Hemsworth a happy 37th birthday!
-
Now Playing: What led to the looting chaos in Chicago?