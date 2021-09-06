Fire breaks out at marketplace in Las Vegas

More
A damaging fire that broke out at a marketplace in Las Vegas and produced a massive column of smoke started accidentally, according to officials. No injuries were reported.
1:14 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire breaks out at marketplace in Las Vegas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"A damaging fire that broke out at a marketplace in Las Vegas and produced a massive column of smoke started accidentally, according to officials. No injuries were reported.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78185070","title":"Fire breaks out at marketplace in Las Vegas","url":"/US/video/fire-breaks-marketplace-las-vegas-78185070"}