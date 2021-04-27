Fire evacuations in Southwest, severe storms South

A storm system is pushing east with fire danger, gusty winds, severe storms and heavy mountain snow on Tuesday.
0:42 | 04/27/21

Transcript for Fire evacuations in Southwest, severe storms South
All right time now for a look at your Tuesday whether. We're watching two significant wildfires and Arizona New Mexico this morning evacuations have been order for about 200 homes in Mojave county Arizona. And the Three Rivers fire in New Mexico has also triggered evacuations. On the radar rain is moving across the southwest a cold front. Behind those storms will bring wind gusts up to fifty miles per hour increasing the fire risk. Rain is also falling around the Great Lakes today looking at today's high temperatures six season trying to northeast eighties along the south east.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

