'There's fire everywhere': Survivors of California's Camp Fire filmed their escape

Among the thousands who fled California's deadliest and most devastating wildfire on Nov. 8, 2018, some documented their harrowing escape as the fire spread.
3:27 | 02/08/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'There's fire everywhere': Survivors of California's Camp Fire filmed their escape
Here. So everywhere. Bully. Look at people. We've got to get out of your ashes are coming down. Some dogs. Real. Just allow. Yeah. I'm. Past coming heartburn. No. That's going to. Being signed it's that people. This is the edge the fires that were at this recommend that the firing him. We'll read them and here's Dustin. Is hot right now. Folks along the route 200 Bruce put your shirt over your mouth you guys are very take breaths little breaths. Oh my god. There's a nice explosions everywhere. Lonely here's a so I'm. Only you want. And I yeah. OK well yeah. Each other. He's honest he's made. Or she or he. And his willingness to great. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

