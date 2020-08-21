Fire turns skies orange over Davenport

More
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned more than 124,000 acres as dozens of fires continue to burn in California.
0:58 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire turns skies orange over Davenport
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has burned more than 124,000 acres as dozens of fires continue to burn in California. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72527594","title":"Fire turns skies orange over Davenport","url":"/US/video/fire-turns-skies-orange-davenport-72527594"}