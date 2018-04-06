Fired gym worker allegedly kills former boss with hatchet: Police

More
Cops are tracking down a man who allegedly killed his ex-boss with a hatchet.
1:36 | 06/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fired gym worker allegedly kills former boss with hatchet: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55641918,"title":"Fired gym worker allegedly kills former boss with hatchet: Police ","duration":"1:36","description":"Cops are tracking down a man who allegedly killed his ex-boss with a hatchet. ","url":"/US/video/fired-gym-worker-allegedly-kills-boss-hatchet-police-55641918","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.