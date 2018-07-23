Transcript for Firefighter killed battling seven-alarm blaze

Today's a tough day and how are counting. Department fire rescue law Smucker family today. As a firefighter we know there's an air wrist we know there's always the possibility. But we hope it never comes. Shortly before 2 AM units are responding. 7000 block of what's gate reported elsewhere. As firefighters were make their way inside to structure. Firefighter Flynn fell through the floor. From the first were to debates. Immediately upon the grade eight being called a rapid intervention team was deployed. An extensive search was conducted to find firefighter plan. The crews extent are conducting a search. Experienced heavy fire conditions in the basement. At approximately 2:42 AM. Firefighter Flynn was located removed from the structure. Where is immediately getting there to medical care. And transport to Erica hospital. At 5:30 this morning. Had the unfortunate you get notified them. At this time firefighter when has been transported to medical Examiner's office. We had liaisons with the department with the family and we'll continue deuce. Nate was a thirteen year veteran of the department. He was a recruitment out last point where he graduated from tech firefighter. He loved the fire service he loves family. Both his fire department family and his his own. Heart. To heart pay for us. We need lean on each other as a family. We need to say strong we need to stay together we need to help the plans. As part of our family as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.