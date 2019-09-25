Firefighters battle blaze outside San Diego

More
Area evacuation orders were lifted when authorities were able to contain 10% of the fire.
1:04 | 09/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters battle blaze outside San Diego
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"Area evacuation orders were lifted when authorities were able to contain 10% of the fire. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65853643","title":"Firefighters battle blaze outside San Diego","url":"/US/video/firefighters-battle-blaze-san-diego-65853643"}