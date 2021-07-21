Firefighters battle wildfire from roof of moving train

Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train in California douse tracks from the roof of a moving train as they protect the rails and the surrounding area from the fast-moving Dixie Fire.
1:08 | 07/21/21

