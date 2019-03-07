Transcript for Firefighters find body after explosion levels home

One person has died after an explosion destroyed a home in Charlotte, North Carolina the blast left a massive crater and that neighborhood crews pulled a woman's body from the rubble last night. One of the owners of the home a cardiologist was hurt he managed to call 911 while trapped under the debris no word yet on what caused the blast. The FBI's investigating threats made against organizers of the upcoming extra rate parade straight pride parade in Boston. Envelopes filled with glitter were sent to their homes they claim that's harassment. And they add they are not anti gay but feel heterosexuals are quote. An oppressed majority that parade is set for August.

