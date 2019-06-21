Firefighters play YouTube clip to rescue ducklings

More
A first responder played duck sounds on his cellphone to coax frightened ducklings out of a storm drain pipe.
0:42 | 06/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters play YouTube clip to rescue ducklings
Okay yeah. I days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"A first responder played duck sounds on his cellphone to coax frightened ducklings out of a storm drain pipe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63852372","title":"Firefighters play YouTube clip to rescue ducklings","url":"/US/video/firefighters-play-youtube-clip-rescue-ducklings-63852372"}