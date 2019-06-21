Now Playing: Dublin residents help mother duck and ducklings cross the street

Now Playing: Mama duck patiently waits while officer rescues 10 ducklings

Now Playing: 2019 NBA Draft

Now Playing: Iran shot down an unarmed and unmanned US drone: Officials

Now Playing: Firefighters play YouTube clip to rescue ducklings

Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran

Now Playing: Farmers across the state of Ohio calling it 'a terrible start to the growing season'

Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran

Now Playing: Happy birthday Nicole Kidman!

Now Playing: The backlash against Joe Biden

Now Playing: Childhood cancer survivor engaged

Now Playing: Virginia dentist gunned down outside his office

Now Playing: Dramatic robbery from inside a Wells Fargo: Video

Now Playing: Country music superstar and wife speak about 3-year-old son's pool drowning

Now Playing: Team USA advances in the Women's World Cup

Now Playing: More than 70 Philadelphia police officers put on administrative duty

Now Playing: What's next with Iran?

Now Playing: What is the Serpent Mound?

Now Playing: Key piece of evidence in groping case against Kevin Spacey missing