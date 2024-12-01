Firefighters rescue cat trapped between patio, home foundation

A cat is recovering after firefighters rescued her from between the foundation of a home and patio after being trapped for six days.

December 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live